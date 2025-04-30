Duolingo dismisses contract workers in favour of AI

Language learning app, Duolingo is officially embracing an “AI-first” approach—beginning with a reduction in its use of contract workers.

The company will shift more responsibilities to artificial intelligence systems, replacing roles previously handled by contractors.

In a memo to employees on Monday, CEO Luis von Ahn announced the change.

The message was later posted publicly on Duolingo’s LinkedIn account.

“AI is already changing how work gets done. When there’s a shift this big, the worst thing you can do is wait”, von Ahn wrote.

As part of the shift, Duolingo will “gradually stop using contractors to do work that AI can handle,” he explained.

The company will also begin rewarding AI use when hiring new employees and evaluating current ones. Teams will only be allowed to hire if their tasks can’t be automated.

This is not the first time Duolingo has cut back on contract roles due to AI.

Last year, the company eliminated 10% of its contractors after switching to AI-powered translation tools.

Still, von Ahn assured full-time employees that the move is not meant to displace them.

“Duolingo will remain a company that cares deeply about its employees,” he said. The goal is to let staff focus on more creative, problem-solving work instead of repetitive tasks.

The company also plans to support employees with training, mentorship, and AI tools to help them adapt to the new strategy.

Von Ahn compared this shift to an earlier bet Duolingo made in 2012, when it went mobile-first—well before most companies had prioritized mobile apps.

That move helped Duolingo win Apple’s iPhone App of the Year in 2013 and build a user base of over 500 million.

“This time the platform shift is AI,” von Ahn wrote.

Duolingo is already using AI in several features, including its new Video Call function, which lets users practice speaking with an AI character named Lily via video chat.

Other companies are making similar moves. Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke recently told staff that “using AI effectively is now a fundamental expectation of everyone at Shopify.”

He advised employees to exhaust AI options before requesting more staff or resources and said AI usage will be part of performance reviews.

Duolingo’s market capitalisation stood at over $17 billion at the time of the announcement.