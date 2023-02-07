The Director of Constance and Sons Gallery, Dunmade Ayegbayo has disclosed his readiness to redefine Nigeria’s e-commerce art market space.

Ayegbayo made this known in an interview with Tribune Online, where he spoke about the impact of art development in the continuous building the African culture and history.

He said: “Nigeria plays a significant role in the history of art in Africa and the world. Various reports state that Nigeria is Africa’s largest art market outside South Africa. Artworks from Nok culture, Igbo Ukwu, Benin and Ile-Ife have caught the attention of art lovers globally.”

Born in Osun State, Nigeria, Dunmade grew up in an art environment that began his interest in Fine Art, art ideas, and how artists see the world through their craft. He graduated as a Physics educator at the University of Ibadan.

With his Constance Art Gallery, he therefore disclosed the efforts being put in place to revitalise the art market space in Nigeria.

“Despite the huge recognition, Nigeria is yet to maximize the e-commerce art market space and a lot of emerging talented artists are struggling to tell their stories to the world. That’s the problem that Constance and Sons Gallery aims to solve.

“We identify, cultivate, and expose works of art on a meritocratic basis. We have established ourself as an artistic platform for the world’s most distinctive talents. We select the pieces featured on our gallery carefully to ensure they are a true reflection of their identity whether they are from the African culture or abroad.

“The results of our excellence and authenticity are not far-fetched: within two years of the gallery’s establishment, we have successfully launched and advanced the careers of many emerging artists.

We have also sold artworks to notable collectors like Luca Gargano, CEO of Velier; Giancarlo Giammetti, Cofounder of Valentino fashion house; Lopez Noah, Switzerland Tennis Player; Kristen Crawley, Founder of @kncbeauty; Keith Martin, Division Vice President of Sprinklr.; Prince Faisal Al Saud, The great-grandson of Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman, half-brother of King Abdulaziz, CEO and founder of F6 Holdings; Nathaniel J. McFadden and many others around the world,” he added.