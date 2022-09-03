Dumebi is our presidential candidate — ADC Forum of Chairmen

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC), Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga, has said Dumebi Kachukwu remained the standard flag bearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ogga said the purported suspension of the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachukwu, was out of line, null and void and cannot stand any moral or judicial test.

He urged the members of the public to disregard the alleged suspension as he wondered how a dead man could be the master of ceremony at his burial ceremony and likened the situation of the suspension of the Presidential candidate of the ADC by people whose tenure has expired.

He said such decision uncovered the plot by the immediate past executives to sell out the party to the highest bidder among other presidential candidates and turn round to say that it has adopted a presidential candidate for the party.

He wondered why a political party would not stand by its presidential candidate and go to an election that it was poised to win with a credible and popular candidate but would elect to pick another party’s candidate for the same election where it produced a candidate from 13 other contestants.

Ogga urged the general public to disregard the concocted tenure elongation of the immediate past executive members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Hon Ogga, who is the Kogi state Chairman of the ADC, said this in Abuja, at a press conference, jointly addressed by the Secretary of the Forum and the Edo state Chairman of the African Democratic Congress.

They maintained that the tenure of the National Working Committee has expired alongside the executives of the party and thus would only require a convention of the party to enthrone a legally recognised party executives that would steer the affairs of the party towards 2023.

He said the only legally recognised body in the party structure was the Forum of Chairmen, which comprised the State chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Hon Ogga also publicly displayed the correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated August 29 in which it described the meeting that elongated the tenure of the immediate past party executive led by Chief Ralph Nwosu as fake National Executive Council Meeting.





In the letter titled: “Illegal and Fake NEC Meeting Gross Violation of ADC Constitution and the Electoral Act By the ADC National Chairman, National Secretary and the NWC.”

It maintained that the meeting lacked the constitutional requirement for adequate notice as prescribed in article 23A and B of the Constitution of the African Democratic Congress, 2018 as amended.

He said the article prescribed notice of seven days for a national executive meeting.

Despite that, he said the meeting was overcrowded with strange faces, this made bonafide members of the party walk out.

He also stated that article 24 of the party constitution provided that “only a national convention could birth a national working committee members of the party.

Then letter to INEC reads: “Article 24 A of the constitution of the African Democratic Congress, 2018 (as amended) provides that the National Working Committee (NWC) can only be voted into through a national convention and it is only through a national convention can their tenure be also extended.

“This is also provided in Article 2, Article 17 (2) M, N, O, P, and also Article 23 A & B of the constitution of the African Democratic Congress, 2018 (as amended).

“Now, the question is; does the ADC constitution allow NEC or did the ADC constitution provide that NEC have such powers to extend the tenure of the NWC?

“The answer is NO! The only body that has such power to vote in or extend the tenure of the NWC is via a national convention.

“It is important to state here that what transpired on the 26” of August 2022 at the ADC secretariat is fake, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.

“INEC should disregard such illegalities and prevail on ADC to convene a convention for the purpose of electing a new National Working Committee,” the letter stated.

Ogga said the party through the Forum of Chairmen would hold meeting to resolve the issue next week.

