A topmost Lagos-based real estate company, Dukiya Investments, has bagged the “Most Innovative and Enterprising Firm” at the recently concluded Real Estate Conference and Recognition Award (RECRA 2023).

The award powered by the Prestige Real Estate had this year’s theme as ‘Real Estate Market: Prospects In The Midst Of Challenges’ and was held at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos State on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Speaking while presenting the award to the estate firm staff, Miss Jolomi, who represented the founders at the event, the RECRA organiser said, “Dukiya has a modern way of doing things in this sector. The company is so passionate about what they do. All the bases used to select the awardee of this category were all ticked and extensively merited by them.

“We are proud of the vision and mission of this firm and we hope that other real estate companies will look inward and imitate what Dukiya is doing differently,” he added.

Reacting to the award in the company’s headquarters in Lekki, the co-founder and Head of Strategy and Growth, Bayo Lawal, appreciated the organisers of the award for gauging that the firm deserved the award.

He stressed, “This is a true validity that people are aware of what we are doing in Dukiya. And we will never stop. We’ll continue to do more for humanity with our not-too-much resources and we shall uphold the legacy of our business which is customer-centric.

Lawal maintained that the firm will also not stop to give youths, students alike the platform to take care of their financial needs before graduating.

In his own remark, the other co-founder and Head of Business, Lukman Shobowale, expressed satisfaction with the company’s growth.

The fast-growing building developer mentioned that the company was laid down on the mission to hit a beacon of excellence and that it will not stop until it amasses an ample number of it.

“We have always envisaged setting ourselves apart and doing it differently when Bayo and I started this real estate business. It is not sheer luck that we are getting to this point. It is God’s faithfulness. The Lord blessed our work and we are glad it is materialising.





Shobowale further appreciated the staff of the company dedicating the award to them for their selfless service.

The award was attended by building developers across the country and other dignitaries across all walks of life.