By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr Abdulhamid Bununu, has been called upon to as a matter of urgency constitute a fact finding committee to investigate the remote and possible causes of the violence that followed the gubernatorial campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The call was made by a group known as ‘Concerned Citizens of Bauchi State’ while reacting to the brutal killing of innocent citizens of Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area Of Bauchi State during the campaign rally of the gubernatorial candidate of the APC In Bauchi State.

Mal. Danlami Danfulani Sarkin, Dawaki Mai Tuta Dass who led the group stated that, “It is with heavy heart and deep sorrow that I address you gentlemen of the press on this unfortunate incident of killing of the innocent citizens of Bauchi State in Duguri Village of Alkaleri Local Government Area, during the campaign rally of the Gubernatorial candidate of the APC on Wednesday, 8th March,2023.”

According to him,”You may recall that I was a stakeholder of the APC in the state, a member of State Campaign Council and a member, Technical and Advisory committee of Gubernatorial candidate, Amb. Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar Rtd.”

Danlami Dan Fulani stated that, “After duly studying the terrain of his campaign and the composition of his team, I realized that it is not a viable team that will bring developmental projects, peace and social security to the state, which I voluntarily together with my teaming supporters withdraw our membership cards from APC as a party.”

He also stated that,”And I also resigned as a member of the state campaign council, and member of the technical and advisory council from his campaign.”

“Now, people will bear me witness that with this brutal killings which showed inhumanity of killing people without taking even a stick in their hands, but which they have paid with their bloodshed is really an uncalled for. We therefore condemn, in strong terms this barbaric act of brutality, on innocents law abiding citizens of Bauchl State You may recall that similar things happened in February this year in Akuyam, Misau Local Government,” he stressed.

He further stated that,”May I call on the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Bauchi State, to establish a panel that will investigate thoroughly whoever has a hand in this brutal killing, to face justice and face the consequences of his action.”

According to him, “Now people will believe with us that whoever is looking for leadership, his team or campaign must have self-discipline, honesty, sincerity and his action must condoned the wishes of the people by providing excellent example as a leader with tolerance, open mindedness and have a dialogue as a means of dispute settlement.”

“I am calling on the people of Duguri to continue to be law-abiding citizens and maintain peace at all time, and wait for justice to prevail,” he said.





Danlami Dan Fulani added that, “We, the concerned citizens of Bauchi State extend our condolences to the families of those brutally killed in the prime of their lives, we are calling on the government of Bauchi state, those injured during the brutal killing that the government should resettle their medical expenses and rehabilitate them.”

“Finally, we are calling on all politicians with a strong warning to call their members to order in order to allow peace to reign throughout the remaining campaign period,” he concluded.