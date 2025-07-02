DUCHESS hospital wins private tertiary hospital of the year at NHEA 2025

Duchess International Hospital has won the 11th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) 2025 Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year title for the second year in a row.

In his opening remarks, Dr Anthony Omolola, Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, explained that the 2025 awards received over 35,000 nominations across public and private institutes throughout the country. He said the rigorous selection process included comprehensive evaluations by NHEA verification and visitation teams.

Duchess International Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, spoke at the event and thanked the organisers for making Duchess Hospital the deserving recipient of the Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year Award for the second year in a row in the hospital’s four-year history.

He said it is yet another validation of the excellent work done by the medical and non-medical staff of the hospital in reversing the trend of medical tourism and delivering affordable, world-class healthcare that is accessible to all Nigerians.

Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, medical director of the Duchess International Hospital, emphasised the importance of the hospital’s values of professionalism, hard work, and patient-centred care.

Each year, it is estimated that Nigeria loses over $US 1.3 billion in capital flight as more Nigerians travel out of the country in search of healthcare delivery abroad.

Dr Shitta-Bey remarked that Nigerians deserve better and should be entitled to receive the highest standards of care without the need to travel abroad.

“Our response has been to build a resilient healthcare system, one that combines cutting-edge medical technology, international clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide top-notch medical services right here in Nigeria,” Dr Shitta-Bey explained.

Reflecting on the significance of being named Private Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year for both 2024 and 2025, the CEO described this accolade as “a powerful endorsement of the dedication, resilience, and commitment demonstrated by the staff and management of the Duchess International Hospital.”

He dedicated the award to every member of the exceptional Duchess staff, every patient, and all stakeholders who have placed their trust in the Duchess Hospital over the last four years.

The Duchess International Hospital is a state-of-the-art 100-bed multi-specialist hospital located in Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The hospital was opened in October 2021 by then Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

In Nigerian healthcare, the NHEA Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of achievement and appreciation. The esteemed annual event celebrates innovation, excellence, and impact across a wide range of categories and recognises exceptional people and companies for their noteworthy contributions to the development of the Nigerian health sector.

