Duchess hospital restates commitment to affordable, world-class healthcare

CHIEF Executive Officer of Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, has reiterated the hospital’s commitment to impacting the lives of all Nigerians through access to affordable, world-class healthcare.

Dr Shitta-Bey, who spoke at the hospital’s first anniversary celebration, said the hospital’s priorities include building trust in the healthcare system and providing high-quality, affordable services to Nigerians to reverse the trend of medical tourism abroad.

Reflecting on the landmark achievements of the past year, the Duchess Hospital CEO said the hospital in the year had successfully conducted a wide variety of routine and complex specialist interventions across a range of specialities and sub-speciality clinical services.

These include a complex twelve-hour Breast Reconstruction operation following successful surgical treatment for breast cancer.

“It has been our privilege in the past year to bring joy and satisfaction to the lives of ordinary Nigerians, and to restore hope, often in quite difficult circumstances, through life-saving treatment delivered right here at the Duchess International Hospital,” he said.

Dr Shitta-Bey declared that the hospital is a one-stop-shop for primary, secondary and tertiary care services and it is positioned to save Nigerians millions of naira in medical tourism for treatment of health conditions which would otherwise have required medical intervention abroad.

Otunba Alaba Shonibare, who successfully underwent knee replacement surgery at the hospital few months ago, spoke passionately about the quality of care he received while on admission at the hospital and the reasons for his decision to have his knee replacement surgery performed at the Duchess Hospital in particular.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, at the event said his government would continue to provide the right policy environment and infrastructural support for businesses and healthcare facilities to ensure that Lagos becomes a major destination and hub for healthcare delivery across sub-Sahara Africa.