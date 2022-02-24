Duchess hospital, others partner to launch medical check-up programme

LAGOS based international health and hospitality brands, Duchess International Hospital and The Lagos Marriot Hotel have pioneered the first-ever three-day comprehensive medical screening and disease prevention services in Nigeria.

Known as the Duchess royal medical check-up, it is a premium executive health check programme aimed at promoting affordable access to health and preventing the onset of chronic diseases.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Duchess International Hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, said: “Nigerians travel all over the world to countries such as Germany, the United States and major cities such as Dubai in search of comprehensive health screening, disease prevention services and treatments for a variety of long-term (chronic) diseases, all of which we now offer exclusively at the Duchess International Hospital.

“The hospital’s mission is to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care, using the most advanced technology and treatments to give our clients the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world.”

According to Dr Shitta-Bey, the Duchess royal check-up programme comprises a three-day American/European-style full-body medical assessment and complete clinical evaluation focused on early detection of disease and prevention of long-term ill health in both men and women.

He added: “It uses the most advanced testing technology and specialised medical expertise to deliver the best clinical outcomes on behalf of our clients based on their lifestyle, age and complete medical history.”

Dr Shitta-Bey explained that the Royal medical check-up screening programme is very affordable with the basic ones starting from N50,000 while the cost for high-end screening is based on peculiar medical needs and budget.

“This is a wellness and lifestyle screening, people don’t have to be sick before coming for screening,” he said.

According to him, it “is carefully designed to address the needs and circumstances of individuals and busy executives residing in metropolitan cities across Nigeria and West Africa. It provides a high level of service comparable to standards observed in tourist destinations outside Nigeria and offers the significant economic advantage of conserving much needed foreign exchange.”

Managing Director, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, owners of Lagos Marriot Hotel, Mr Chike Ogeah, said that providence has brought the two brands together to give Nigerians the best of services from the two organisations.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was a special guest at the launch said that Nigerians spend an average of $1 billion annually on medical tourism for a range of health care needs.

He said with the facilities at Duchess International Hospital, Nigerians don’t need to waste scarce foreign exchange to go for diagnosis or treatment abroad as the hospital is well equipped and staffed with medical experts in different fields to meet whatever health challenges they may have.