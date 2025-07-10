Dubai set to launch restaurant operated by AI chef

A new restaurant is set to open in Dubai this September, and it promises to redefine the dining experience through the use of artificial intelligence.

The restaurant, named WOOHOO, will be located near the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Food at WOOHOO will be assembled by humans, for now, but everything else. from the menu to the ambience to the service, will be crafted by a culinary large language model known as Chef Aiman.

Aiman, a portmanteau of “AI” and “man”, is a powerful AI system trained on decades of food science research, molecular composition data, and over a thousand recipes from different cooking traditions around the world, according to Ahmet Oytun Cakir, one of WOOHOO’s co-founders and CEO of hospitality firm Gastronaut.

Though Aiman lacks the ability to taste or smell, it operates by breaking down cuisine into its basic components—such as texture, acidity, and umami—and reassembling them into unique and often unexpected flavour combinations.

Once the AI suggests a prototype dish, a team of human chefs, led by celebrated Dubai-based chef Reif Othman, steps in to refine and adjust the recipe through real-time tasting and feedback. “The chefs help me understand what works beyond the data,” Chef Aiman said in an AI-generated interview.

The team behind WOOHOO stresses that the technology is not intended to replace human chefs, but to support and enhance their creativity.

“Human cooking will not be replaced,” Cakir said. “But we believe Aiman will elevate the ideas and innovation in the kitchen.”

In addition to creativity, sustainability is also at the heart of the project. Chef Aiman is programmed to develop recipes that make use of ingredients often discarded in restaurant kitchens, such as meat trimmings and fat, in a bid to reduce food waste.

WOOHOO’s founders plan to license the AI model to other restaurants around the world, hoping to help the global food industry reduce waste, cut costs, and introduce a new wave of intelligent, tech-driven dining.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE