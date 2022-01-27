Dubai Expo: Gombe governor visits Nigerian pavilion, woos investors

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday, visited the Nigerian Pavilion at the ongoing EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Expo 2020 is a world exhibition of industrial goods and services, currently ongoing in Dubai from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. It was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2021 led a Nigerian delegation to Dubai to attend Nigeria Day and also participated in a trade and investment forum where he stressed the need to reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the global surge in cases of COVID-19.

The EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, provided the opportunity for Nigeria and indeed state governments and organisations to build meaningful partnerships for the betterment of their people.

There are over 20 different minerals and agricultural produce from Gombe State on display at the Nigerian Pavilion in Dubai.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, during the visit, interacted with the Nigerian officials as well as some prospective investors with Gombe State’s potentials in agripreneurship, agro-allied processing and marketing brought to the fore, especially with the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadinkowa, located within the vicinity of the completed hydropower plant, which already has 40 megawatts of power.

The project has been described as a big attraction for investors and industrialists, as the zone boasts of fertile agricultural land and other natural resources as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General

(Press Affairs), Government House Gombe.

