Dual mandate: Stakeholders raise concerns over colleges of education’s readiness

CLEMENT IDOKO writes on some of the challenges that could impede effective implementation of the dual mandate approved for colleges of education in Nigeria, concluding that the focus should be on reforms that would produce better-trained teachers capable of improving learning outcomes in classrooms across the country.

The Federal Government’s decision to empower colleges of education to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degrees concurrently has been described as a major step towards repositioning teacher education in Nigeria.

However, as the policy moves towards full implementation, concerns are mounting among stakeholders over the capacity of the institutions to deliver on the expanded mandate, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, manpower, funding, academic facilities and quality assurance.

At the centre of the concerns is whether colleges of education, many of which have struggled with inadequate facilities and personnel under their traditional NCE mandate, can successfully take on the additional responsibility of running degree programmes without compromising academic standards.

The dual mandate which allows eligible public Colleges of Education to run NCE and approved B.Ed. programmes concurrently is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen teacher preparation, expand access to higher education and improve the professional status of teachers.

The Federal Colleges of Education (Amendment) Act, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, provides the legislative backing for the reform. Under the arrangement, eligible colleges will progressively assume responsibility for awarding their own education degrees, rather than relying on affiliations with universities, subject to meeting the requirements of relevant regulatory agencies.

While the policy has been widely welcomed as an opportunity to strengthen teacher education, stakeholders who spoke at a recent national retreat and workshop on the effective implementation of the dual mandate and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Medium-Term Strategic Plan (2026–2031) in Abuja identified several challenges that could impede its success.

Executive Secretary of the NCCE, Dr Angela Ajala, said the reform represents an opportunity to transform colleges of education from institutions primarily associated with certificate awards into centres capable of producing competent, innovative and professionally equipped teachers.

To support this ambition, the commission unveiled a new dual-mandate curriculum and a five-year strategic plan designed to improve teacher education and strengthen institutional capacity.

Ajala explained that the new curriculum, developed through consultations with academics, curriculum specialists, professional bodies and regulatory agencies, incorporated digital competencies, inclusive education, entrepreneurship and innovative teaching methods.

The objective, she said, was to ensure that teachers produced by the institutions possessed the knowledge and practical skills required to respond to changing classroom demands.

However, she cautioned that introducing a new curriculum alone would not guarantee improved outcomes without adequate investment in human and physical resources.

She identified properly trained lecturers, modern teaching facilities, effective quality assurance mechanisms and sustainable funding as essential conditions for successful implementation.

Ajala consequently urged provosts and other college administrators to undertake honest assessments of their institutions’ readiness, particularly in staffing, infrastructure, curriculum delivery, governance and financial sustainability.

Her position underscores a major concern among stakeholders that the expanded academic mandate must be matched with corresponding investment in the institutions.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, similarly warned that the success of the reform should not be measured by the number of colleges introducing degree programmes but by their ability to maintain acceptable academic standards.

According to her, institutions seeking to commence or expand degree programmes must demonstrate adequate qualified personnel, appropriate facilities, functional quality assurance systems and sound governance structures.

She also emphasised the need for the NCCE to ensure proper dissemination and consistent implementation of the new curriculum, supported by mechanisms for monitoring compliance and assessing learning outcomes.

Ahmad called for stronger collaboration among the Federal Ministry of Education, NCCE, National Universities Commission (NUC) and college managements to ensure effective implementation and prevent duplication of regulatory responsibilities.

She further urged colleges to align their development plans, annual budgets, staffing strategies and infrastructure priorities with the objectives of the five-year strategic plan.

Speaking on the development, colleges of education lecturers under the auspices of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have also raised concerns about the resources required to make the policy work.

President of COEASU, Dr Lawan Ahmed, called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funding, infrastructure and academic facilities to enable colleges to discharge their expanded responsibilities, arguing that the dual mandate presented an important opportunity to strengthen colleges of education and advance the professionalisation of teaching through both NCE and degree programmes.

He, however, stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on careful implementation, clear academic guidelines, adequate staff facilities and effective collaboration among institutions and regulatory agencies.

“We must give our students a clear pathway for progression and equip our lecturers to meet the responsibilities of this brand new mandate,” he said.

Ahmed reaffirmed the union’s commitment to working with the Federal Ministry of Education, NCCE and other relevant agencies to address challenges affecting the institutions and ensure that the reforms translated into improved teaching and learning.

The concerns raised by COEASU reflect the need to address the existing conditions of colleges before expecting them to operate at the level required of degree-awarding institutions. The NCCE Executive Secretary also acknowledged the infrastructure gap, insisting that institutions must not be expected to deliver degree programmes with facilities designed only for sub-degree qualifications.

Ajala said the dual mandate would enable eligible colleges to award NCE and approved degrees independently, without relying on affiliations with other institutions, emphasising, however, that lecturers must be adequately equipped to deliver the degree components of the programmes.

Meanwhile, the NUC is expected to undertake statutory resource verification and inspection visits to assess the availability of qualified academic personnel, infrastructure and other requirements before institutions are permitted to mount degree programmes.

The framework also provides for the admission of NCE holders into the degree programmes under the new arrangement, while the existing system of awarding degrees through university affiliations is to be phased out.

These provisions underscore the government’s recognition that the transition requires more than legislative approval and administrative directives. This requires institutions to demonstrate that they possess the academic and administrative capacity to award degrees without undermining the credibility of their qualifications.

Beyond infrastructure and funding, stakeholders also identified institutional leadership and accountability as important determinants of the success of the dual mandate.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, however, challenged provosts to demonstrate measurable results through improved institutional performance and better-quality teacher preparation.

Represented by the director of Colleges of Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Uchenna Uba, the minister said the reform presented a significant opportunity to reposition colleges, strengthen teacher preparation and expand pathways for academic and professional advancement.

He maintained that achieving these objectives required strategic leadership, institutional accountability, collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence.

Alausa reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working with the NCCE, provosts and other stakeholders to improve the quality, relevance and global competitiveness of teacher education.

Also speaking, the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, offered another perspective, describing teacher education as a matter of national security and warning that neglecting teachers could undermine the country’s long-term development.

“Educational policies are written in the office, but they succeed or fail in the classroom. Educational reform is only as strong as the teacher who must carry it to the child,” he said.

Anyim called for modern facilities, sustainable funding and improved professional development opportunities, particularly as teachers increasingly contend with the demands of the digital age.

He also urged the private sector to invest more in education, arguing that the responsibility for strengthening teacher education should not rest solely with government.

Private sector support and investment in teachers

The need for broader stakeholder participation was further highlighted by the President and Group Managing Director of Gosima Group, Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, who said the private sector had a responsibility to support initiatives capable of strengthening teacher education.

Osi, whose organisation partnered with the NCCE on the Teacher Education Leadership and Impact Awards, said the partnership was designed to recognise effective institutional leadership and improve the quality of teacher education through scholarships, mentorship and youth development.

He observed that although his company was involved in constructing roads, buildings, water projects, science laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and technology hubs, the most important infrastructure remained the human capacity developed through education.

“Teachers do their finest work where there are no cameras. They see promise in a child long before the world even sees the result,” he said.

According to him, every genuine achievement in society carries the influence of an educator, making investment in colleges of education an investment in the future of the country.

“When you strengthen one College of Education, you would have strengthened a thousand classrooms that you may never visit,” he said.

Osi disclosed that the partnership would support the expansion of scholarship opportunities for deserving students in colleges of education, alongside mentorship and youth leadership development through the Gideon and Joy Life Leadership Foundation.

He also attributed effective institutional performance to the quality of leadership, noting that his experiences across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education had shown that institutions with capable leaders often recorded better cooperation, unity and productivity.

He urged provosts and other college administrators to extend the same commitment to their lecturers, stressing that kindness, institutional support and responsible leadership were essential to achieving academic excellence.

His intervention highlights the importance of private-sector participation in complementing government funding, particularly in areas such as scholarships, research support, infrastructure and professional development.

Another dimension of the reform is the government’s effort to make admission into colleges of education more accessible and attractive to prospective students.

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Segun Aina, disclosed that candidates seeking admission into NCE programmes would no longer be required to sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) under a new Federal Government policy.

Speaking at the retreat, Aina explained that the decision was intended to simplify admission into colleges of education and encourage more candidates to pursue careers in teaching. He clarified that the exemption was a Federal Government policy communicated through the Federal Ministry of Education, rather than an independent decision by JAMB.

“The new policy provides that if you wish to study in a College of Education, the Federal Government has made the process easier for you. This is not a JAMB policy; it is a Federal Government policy communicated through the Federal Ministry of Education,” he said.

According to him, candidates can proceed directly into NCE programmes and subsequently pursue degree programmes after completing the certificate, provided they satisfy the applicable admission requirements.

He identified four relevant O’Level credits as the minimum entry requirement under the new arrangement, subject to the required subject combinations.

Aina maintained that JAMB’s responsibility was to facilitate admissions, explaining that the UTME was primarily designed to provide a basis for ranking candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions. The policy is expected to complement the dual mandate by widening access to teacher education and creating clearer academic progression pathways for prospective teachers.

While the various interventions and policy measures indicate a renewed commitment to strengthening teacher education, the concerns raised by stakeholders point to the considerable work required to translate the dual mandate into tangible improvements.

The success of the reform, according to stakeholders, would ultimately depend on whether colleges receive the resources necessary to operate degree programmes, recruit and retain qualified lecturers, upgrade laboratories, libraries and classrooms, and establish functional quality assurance systems.

There is also the challenge of ensuring that the expanded academic opportunities do not weaken the quality of the traditional NCE programme, which remains an important component of teacher preparation.

Equally important is the need for sustained coordination among the NCCE, NUC, Federal Ministry of Education, college managements and other professional bodies to ensure that the transition is properly regulated.

For a country grappling with persistent challenges in teacher quality, access to education and learning outcomes, the dual mandate offers an opportunity to strengthen the foundation of the education system.

However, as stakeholders have repeatedly emphasised, changing the mandate of an institution without strengthening its capacity could produce little more than an expansion of responsibilities on paper.

The real test, therefore, is not simply how many colleges eventually become degree-awarding institutions, but whether the reform produces better-trained teachers capable of improving learning outcomes in classrooms across Nigeria.