A civil group, the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), has called for the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu before the May 29 swearing-in over alleged perjury regarding his possession of a Guinean Passport.

The position of the group was contained in an ‘Affidavit of Urgency’ in support of a motion exparte filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking the court’s permission to apply for an order compelling the Inspector General (IG) of Police to investigate and recommend Tinubu for prosecution over alleged Guinean citizenship.

ASRADI in the motion exparte numbered, FHC/ABJ/CS/669/2023 and filed on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, is claiming that the president-elect lied on oath when he refused to give information regarding his Guinean citizenship in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aide of his qualification for the 2023 presidential election.

It is the case of the plaintiff/ applicant that, the non-disclosure of Tinubu’s voluntary acquisition of the citizenship of Guinea amounts to Perjury.

While stating that they, “Only became aware of the perjury committed by Tinubu on April 16, 2023 from an online publication, the group pointed out that its request on the police to investigate the matter has not yielded results hence, the resort for the court’s intervention.

Amongst the exhibits attached in support of the application is the group’s letter to the IGP dated May 8 and signed by the Executive Director, Mr Adeolu Oyinlola.

The letter titled: “Demand for Investigation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Suspected Perjury”, reads in part, “At page three of the affidavit in support of personal particulars Form EC9 which Ahmed Tinubu filled and submitted to INEC preparatory to contesting for President on February 25, 2023, he declared on oath in answer to question eleven that he has not voluntarily acquired citizenship of any other country.

While stating that there is no other name for deliberate falsehood supplied under oath in a sworn affidavit but forgery, Oyinlola therefore demanded that “a thorough investigation of this allegation, and subsequent prosecution of suspect within seven days of the receipt of this correspondence.

“An image of the biodata page of the Guinean Passport in question, as well as a certified true copy of INEC Form EC9, is attached to aid investigation”, the letter added.

The Executive Director however stated that ASRADI has neither received a reply to its letter nor is aware that the police have commenced investigation of Tinubu in respect of the alleged perjury committed with regard to his Form EC9 in respect of his Guinean citizenship.

“The respondent had willfully refused to investigate and/or prosecute Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the offence of perjury where he is found culpable”, the applicant stated and added, “By the actions/ inactions of the respondent in respect of the request for investigation made by the applicant to the respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is walking free without answering to his past deeds.





“It is in the public interest that the respondent investigates the said claims contained in the INEC Form EC9 sworn to by Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 14, 2022, regarding his citizenship.

“The respondent has no justification for refusing to investigate Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the alleged offence of perjury”.

ASRADI through its lawyer, Mr Chukwunweike Okafor, therefore prayed the court for an order granting leave to the applicant to bring an application for an order of judicial review to seek the reliefs set out in the statement attached to the application.

The reliefs include a declaration that by virtue of the provisions of Section 215(1)(a) and 2 of the Constitution and Sections 31 and 32 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, the respondent is under both constitutional and statutory obligation to investigate Tinubu for the offence of perjury contained in the INEC Form EC9 sworn to by him on June 14, 2022, regarding his Guinean citizenship.

“An order of mandamus compelling the respondent to investigate the fillings made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in respect of his Guinean citizenship contained in INEC Form EC9 sworn to by him on June 14, 2022, and where he is found culpable of the offence of perjury, refer him to the Attorney General of the Federation for prosecution”.

Oyinlola in the Affidavit of Urgency prayed that “this application should be heard and determined before the swearing of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023”.

He also urged the court to “compel the respondent to investigate and prosecute Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the offence of perjury before May 29, 2023, which is the date of his swearing-in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

As at the time of filing in this report, the suit was yet to be assigned to a judge for a hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…