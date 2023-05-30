The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the siege on its Lagos office at No 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS), saying the action is not only shocking but also inconsistent with the synergy expected of government agencies.

DSS officials prevented EFCC staff who reported for work Tuesday morning from gaining access to the building and were said to have placed two armoured personnel vehicles at the building to prevent the EFCC staff from entering the building, which both Federal Government agents have been sharing before this morning incident.

Reacting to the development, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, stated that the DSS action was strange to the anti-corruption commission.

Uwujaren stated that by denying EFCC agents access to the building both agencies had been sharing for 20 years, the anti-graft agency’s operations had been disrupted, which he asserted had implications for the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

According to EFCC: “The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

“By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

“Cases scheduled for a court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended.

“Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without a care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.

“All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.”





As of the time of filing this report, the siege has yet to abet as EFCC staff have not been able to gain access to the building, while guests visiting the commission are left stranded.

