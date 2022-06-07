DSS rescues mother of Kano APC senatorial candidate in Jigawa
Barely 24 hours after kidnappers abducted the aged mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano Central Senatorial District candidate, Abdulkarim Zaura, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have rescued her in Jigawa State.
This was just as the Kano State Police Command had said that they have arrested two persons in connection with the abduction. Their identities were not immediately ascertained.
It will be recalled that some gunmen had stormed Zaura town of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State and kidnapped Zaura’s mother in the early hours of Monday.
It will also be recalled that Hajia Laure Mai Kunu was abducted around 4 am before the Muslims’ call to prayer.
Reports have it that Hajia Laure was abducted from her House at Zaura village some five kilometres away from the main city centre.
The chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat, who confirmed the development, said the security agents have not informed him officially of the incident.
However, a top DSS operative who preferred anonymity confirmed that their men had rescued Laure and another aged woman who was abducted almost ten days ago.
According to him, “it is true that we have rescued Laure in Jigawa State, this followed a serious tip-off by our men. We traced her in Jigawa and rescued her unhurt.”
The purported DSS official further disclosed that while rescuing her, they found another old woman whose ransom of N2 million was already paid out of the requested N10 million and rescued her.
However, it will be recalled that some sources hinted that the kidnappers of Zaura’s mother had called from Katsina State, claiming to have taken her there.
