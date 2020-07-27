DSS raises alarm over alleged plan to destabilize Nigeria

Ahead of the Sallah celebration slated for the weekend, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday raised the alarm over the alleged plan to destabilize the country

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, the Service disclosed that it had uncovered plans by some persons and groups desirous of taking advantage of latest developments in parts of the country to destabilize it.

The DSS fingered some unnamed prominent personalities and Socio-cultural groups as being the brain behind the ignoble act with a strict warning to those concerned to retrace their steps or face the full wrath of the law of the land

According to the statement, “some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitching individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.

” The DSS is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.

“Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country

” In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved

“DSS reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem

“Law-abiding citizens are urged to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilization

“They should, however, avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country”.

