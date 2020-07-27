DSS raises alarm over alleged plan to destabilize Nigeria
• fingers unnamed prominent personalities, Socio-cultural groups
Ahead of the Sallah celebration slated for the weekend, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday raised the alarm over the alleged plan to destabilize the country
In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, the Service disclosed that it had uncovered plans by some persons and groups desirous of taking advantage of latest developments in parts of the country to destabilize it.
The DSS fingered some unnamed prominent personalities and Socio-cultural groups as being the brain behind the ignoble act with a strict warning to those concerned to retrace their steps or face the full wrath of the law of the land
According to the statement, “some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitching individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.
ALSO READ: I didn’t benefit from NDDC contracts ― Senator Nwaoboshi
” The DSS is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.
“Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country
” In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved
“DSS reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem
“Law-abiding citizens are urged to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilization
“They should, however, avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country”.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE