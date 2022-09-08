DSS raids train negotiator’s residence, office in Kaduna

Heavily armed security operatives, on Thursday morning, raided the office and residence of Tukur Mamu, negotiator of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers where they carted away sensitive documents and computers.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, a family member of Mamu disclosed that, “about 50 heavily armed DSS personnel raided his residence and house around 12:30 am, Thursday morning.”

During the raid, it was gathered that the security operatives turned the office and residence upside down apparently searching for sensitive documents.

“We were awakened by the pandemonium that announced the arrival of the officers who came in a large motorcade and were armed to the teeth. They conducted a random search in the house and his office but nothing incriminating or suspicious was found.

“But they seized all our handheld gadgets and computers. We are still in trauma and shock over this intimidation. We call on conscientious Nigerians not to allow this injustice to prevail.

“This is a man who puts his life at stake for the sake of others, yet all he could get was harassment, intimidation and threats to life.”

According to the family member, “This can only happen in a country that has suppressed the rule of law and rights of its citizens.”

It would be recalled that the negotiator of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, (Mamu) was intercepted in Cairo, on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

According to a statement by the DSS, Mamu is in their custody to answer critical questions on related security matters.

