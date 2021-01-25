A police officer attached to the Osun State police command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has been beaten to death by officials of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.

The deceased who was serving at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo until his death said to have a quarrel with the DSS officials who invited him to a joint in the town, last week Thursday, where he was beaten to a coma before being hospitalised at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for medical attention.

It was learnt that, during the beating, objects like rods and sticks were used on him by the beaters who left him unattended to after the beating.

Informed sources, however, hinted that the police officer gave up the ghost on Sunday afternoon at the hospital where he was being treated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story but declines further comments on the matter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

DSS officials beat policeman to death in Osun

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

DSS officials beat policeman to death in Osun