DSS officer who allegedly attacked Ikonne campaign DG in police net

The alleged attacker of Chinedum Elechi, the Director General of the campaign organisation of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, Prof. Uche Ikonne, is in police custody.

Elechi had on Facebook disclosed how he was allegedly macheted by an officer of Ebonyi State DSS in Umuahia last Sunday.

The post read: “This is how a DSS operative wanted to matchet me to death yesterday at Azikiwe Road Umuahia in broad daylight.

“His excuse is that I scratched his car – which is not true.

“He chased after me, blocked the car I was driving, came out of his car, used the machete to break the glasses of my car, and commenced to butcher me in this way.

“But for bystanders who intervened, I would have been a dead man. For what. I don’t know.

“I will be needing surgery for my left arm because the matchet cut through my artery and has immobilised the fingers of my left hand. It is only by the grace of God I am alive. He meant to kill me in cold blood. You guys pray for me to get through this!”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abia Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident stated that the suspect is in police custody while the investigation is on.





In a related development, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu condemned the attack in the strongest terms and demanded “a thorough investigation into this inexplicable display of murderous barbarism and charges the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the assailant is made to face the full weight of the law.”

Elechi, a former Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly is also the former Honorable Commissioner for Special Duties.