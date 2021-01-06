DSS not recruiting new staff ― Spokesman

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied any recruitment exercise by the Service.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya.

The Service explained that the clarification became necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

It urged the members of the public to note that recruitment into the Service was never done on a monetary basis. Instead, it was being guided by merit and transparency.

Accordingly, beneficiaries undergo a series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

It stated that the members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and groups to fleece them of their hard-earned money.

The statement advised the public to report suspicion in regards to the recruitment to the Service.

The service warned those engaged in the misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others to desist from such or be ready to face the music.

It added that so far, the Service was sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public.

