DSS nabs notorious land-grabber terrorising Ota community in Ogun

Crack operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), Ogun State Command, in the early hours of Monday, arrested a notorious land-grabber, Elijah Adeogun aka Killer, allegedly terrorising Ota community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

A source within the Service informed the Tribune Online that Adeogun was arrested at about 2.25 am at Araromi Estate, Iyesi, Ota, following a petition written by the Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode via Iju-Ota.

The source said the petition contained an allegation that Adeogun was responsible for the gruesome murder of one Monday Eredua on 17th November 2021, over a land matter in connivance with six others.

Our correspondent further learnt that a tactical team of the service conducted a special operation which led to Adeogun’s arrest alongside one Oyelekan Okunade.

The suspect was also reported to have masterminded the killing of one Moruf Babalola, on the 26th of May, 2021, in the same community, while his remains were thrown into a canal.

The source said the 40-year-old Adeogun had been on the watchlist of various security agencies in the state.





According to the source, the suspect would be handed over to the Police for further investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…DSS nabs notorious land-grabber DSS nabs notorious land-grabber

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…DSS nabs notorious land-grabber DSS nabs notorious land-grabber