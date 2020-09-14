DSS invitation: If I perish in this course, I perish ― Mailafia

Former Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria Dr Obadiah Mailafia has stated that he is ready to lay down his life in the course of addressing the insecurity ravaging different parts of Nigeria.

The Department of the State Security DSS in Plateau State on Monday invited the former CBN Deputy Director for the third time over the interview he granted a radio station where he spoke on the insecurity in the North part of the country and the nation as a whole.

Dr Mailafia who arrived the premises of the DSS in Plateau State at exactly 11:00 am on Monday accompanied by his wife and other prominent Nigerians told newsmen that the purpose of the invitation was not known to him adding that he was invited again through his lawyer.

” I am here again because the DSS invited me and this is the third time. As a citizen of Nigeria, I am here again to honour the invitation and I don’t know why I am invited. There’s no incident throughout of the country after I granted an interview. Now again they have invited me for the third time through my lawyer and I am here as a law-abiding citizen to honour the invitation.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill LG director in Ekiti

” Let me say this again, this has nothing to do with politics. I spoke as a citizen of this country, who love this country. I am a voice of thousands of voiceless people, Muslims have taken me as their voice, Christians have also taken me to be their voice. Thousands of people have been killed in this country, people are dying in Borno, Adamawa, Plateau, Katsina. Even the other day a pregnant woman was killed in Bayelsa State. I am the voice of the martyrs if I perish I perish” he said.

As early as 9:00 am on Monday hundreds of people in and around Jos had besieged the premises of the DSS in solidarity with Dr Mailafia. They carried placards with various inscriptions denouncing the federal government and the security agencies over the insecurity in the country and what they tagged victimisation of Dr Mailafia over his comments on security challenges facing the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE