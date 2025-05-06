DSS, ICPC, UN urged to probe financial inducement involving Natasha, Ezekwesili

A civil society organisation has called on top Nigerian security agencies and international bodies to investigate claims of financial inducement involving suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

The CSO, Committee for the Defence of Justice and Equity (CDJE), at a press conference in Abuja, urged the Department of State Services (DSS), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the United Nations to launch an impartial and forensic investigation into the allegations, which implicate Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A UK-based activist, Sandra Duru—popularly known as Prof Mgbeke—had alleged that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan fabricated claims of sexual harassment and financially induced Ezekwesili to support the accusation.

Dr Ezekwesili swiftly denied the claims, saying, “No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers.”

Peter Nwokolo, CDJE’s National Coordinator, said the seriousness of the allegation requires urgent action.

“The Committee for the Defence of Justice and Equity issues the following demands to address this crisis: immediate investigation—Nigerian security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), must conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into Dr Sandra Duru’s allegations.”

He stressed the need for a forensic review of phone logs and financial records to verify the claims.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who enjoys no constitutional immunity, and Dr Ezekwesili must be summoned to provide detailed responses to these allegations,” he added.

“Their failure to address these claims transparently risks further eroding public trust and compromising Nigeria’s democratic stability.”

CDJE further called on the international community, especially anti-corruption watchdogs, to closely monitor the investigation.

“Both individuals must issue public statements clarifying their roles in this controversy, refuting or admitting to the allegations of financial inducement, and outlining any interactions that may have contributed to these claims. Silence is no longer tenable given the gravity of the accusations.”

