DSS dismisses Atiku’s allegation of planned protest in Sokoto, orders probe

…states efforts to protect Dan’Iya, Peter Obi, others

…says Atiku’s allegation capable of demoralising operatives

…awaits Police probe outcome on Sowore’s Ekiti attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed an allegation by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the agency was planning to organise a protest in Sokoto State.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the DSS National Headquarters, Favour Dozie, said the allegation was inconsistent with the Service’s efforts to provide security for political actors across party lines.

The DSS said its operatives deployed to protect the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mannir Daniya, evacuated him to safety after he was attacked in the state on October 31, 2026.

According to the Service, two of its operatives were assaulted during the incident and are still receiving treatment in hospital.

The statement said Daniya personally contacted the Sokoto State Director of the DSS to express appreciation and requested additional security personnel.

The Service also recalled the arrest of Monday Udeme Steven in Rivers State on March 2, 2026, over an alleged threat against the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

It said Steven was prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Rivers State and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

The DSS said its operations were aimed at protecting members of all political parties, adding that the allegation by Atiku could demoralise its personnel who risk their lives in the line of duty.

“Though these operations to protect all Political Parties is at variance with the elder statesman’s allegation and tend to demoralize our gallant operatives who are risking their lives in the line of duty, the DGDSS has still ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the elder statesman.” the statement said.

The Service also referred to an earlier allegation by the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, that the DSS was involved in an attack on him in Ekiti State.

The DSS commended the police for what it described as a swift investigation and the release of a preliminary report, which attributed the incident to an “altercation” and led to the arrest of 11 suspects.

The Service said it was awaiting the outcome of the police investigation and would not dissipate energy on the matter.

“The Service will continue to remain accountable under the present DG,” the statement added.