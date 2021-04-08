DSS denies torturing Buhari’s driver to death

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the late official driver to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Sa’idu Afaka, was not detained or tortured by the service before his death.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday, by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya,

Dr Afunanya said that reports in some section of the media alleged that the Service detained and tortured the late driver to death was a misinformation that should be disregarded by the members of the public.

He pointed out that the late driver was never arrested nor detained by the Service as wrongly alleged in the report.

According to him, the “suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of the criminal justice administration system and democracy.

The DSS spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fake news trending online.

Recalls that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Afaka which said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and extended the condolences of the president to his family.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…DSS denies torturing Buhari’s driver to death

DSS denies torturing Buhari’s driver to death