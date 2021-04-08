DSS denies torturing Buhari’s driver to death

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the late official driver to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Sa’idu Afaka, was not detained or tortured by the service before his death.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday, by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya,

Dr Afunanya said that reports in some section of the media alleged that the Service detained and tortured the late driver to death was a misinformation that should be disregarded by the members of the public.

He pointed out that the late driver was never arrested nor detained by the Service as wrongly alleged in the report.

According to him, the “suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of the criminal justice administration system and democracy.

The DSS spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fake news trending online.

Recalls that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Afaka which said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and extended the condolences of the president to his family.

