DSS denies Kogi govt’s involvement in detention of suspected terrorist

The Department of State Services (DSS) has refuted allegations of being used by the Kogi State government to detain and deny family access to a suspect, identified as Safiu, who was arrested in alleged connection to a terrorism act in Trademore Estate, Abuja.

The wife of Safiu who was arrested in Abuja on October 24, 2022, accused the DSS of being used by Governor Yahaya Bello to deny the family access to the suspect in a video that has gone viral.

She also said despite being pregnant, the DSS personnel that broke into their house, and assaulted her, a development that made her lose her unborn child.

But in a swift reaction, the spokesperson of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said: “She is either playing to the gallery or deliberately lying. It is not to my knowledge that she was denied access at the agency’s gate.

“The DSS does not deny anyone access to its facility or suspects once the criteria for such access are met. There are processes/procedures in this regard. It is also very unfortunate that the lady is dragging the Service into the Kogi State local politics.

“She knows very well that the husband was not picked as a result of Kogi politics as she has desperately tried to link us with or make the public believe.

“We encourage her to desist from using fake news, hate speech, hostile activism, misleading narratives, and other instruments of disinformation against the Service or to curry unnecessary public sympathy. She knows her husband and the circumstances of his arrest which was procedurally done. And he was not the only person arrested at the time he was. She should, please, stop the sensations and the mischief to drag us into Kogi politics.”