DSS arrest BRT driver as police recover dead body of missing 22-yr-old passenger

The police in Lagos State have recovered the naked and mutilated body of the missing 22-year-old Ayanwole Oluwabamishe who was declared missing on 26th February after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Ajah area of the state.

This is just as the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) have arrested Andrew Omininikoron, the runaway driver of the BRT bus, who had been declared wanted by the police.

The deceased passenger was suspected to have been used for ritual purposes by the runaway driver and some yet to be identified people.

Relatives of the deceased fashion designer, who identified her body claimed that some parts of her body are missing.

The image maker in charge of the state police command Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the arrest of the driver as well as the recovery of the body to the Tribune Online.

Two persons said to be guarantors of the arrested driver had earlier been arrested by the police and are being detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department Panti, Yaba.

The police spokesperson however said that the driver was arrested by the operatives of the DSS and could not confirm if he had been handed over to the police.

Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, in a statement on Monday said, “The Lagos State Police Command regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while onboard a BRT bus on 26/2/2022 has been found dead.

“The corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy,” the police image maker said.

He also stated that “The bereaved family has been contacted and family members have identified the corpse as that of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the lady earlier declared missing.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, is saddened by this incident and, therefore, expresses, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.”

The Lagos police stressed that “Notwithstanding the death of Oluwabamise, the detectives handling the case would not rest on their oars until her killers are found.”

“We, therefore, assure the concerned public and the bereaved family that we are closing on the culprits and we are sure that soon the suspects would be arrested and made to face justice for this murderous act.”

The police also insisted that “The Command is ever determined and committed to the protection of lives and properties of residents in the state; and has strengthened its security apparatus to prevent a recurrence of this ugly, disturbing incident.”

Meanwhile, less than one hour after the recovery of the body of the late Oluwabamishe, DSS operatives who were also on the trail of the runaway driver, arrested him.

