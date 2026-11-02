Drug war: NDLEA, Australian Federal Police sign MoU on partnership

…It’s a declaration of war on cartels, says Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that formalises existing cooperation between the two agencies into a structured strategic alliance against transnational drug trafficking networks operating along the Nigeria–Australia drug route.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the NDLEA national headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the MoU as “a declaration of war against transnational drug cartels that think they can hide between continents.”

He said, with the AFP’s global reach and NDLEA’s operational doggedness, he was confident the two agencies would make the Australia–Nigeria drug route “extremely hostile and unprofitable for traffickers.”

Under the agreement, both agencies will cooperate in four critical areas: exchange of information and intelligence; joint and coordinated operations; capacity building and professional development; and controlled delivery.

Marwa noted that the MoU came at a time when drug trafficking had become highly transnational, highly organised and highly sophisticated, with Nigerian organised crime groups increasingly linked to the Australia–Pacific drug route, especially for methamphetamine and cocaine. “Nigeria is being exploited as a transit and sourcing hub, but no single country can fight this alone,” he said.

According to him, “we hope that this MoU being signed today will lead to major joint seizures, arrests of high-value targets, and successful controlled deliveries. Now, this MoU is renewable and is a declaration of war against transnational drug cartels that think they can hide between continents. With the AFP’s global reach and NDLEA’s operational doggedness, I am confident that we will make the Australia-Nigeria drug route extremely hostile and unprofitable for traffickers. And we look forward to immediate implementation.”

The NDLEA boss cited recent successes that underscore the need for the partnership. These, he said, include the seizure of 184.5 kilograms of cocaine meant for export; the takedown of four methamphetamine laboratories, with Mexican nationals embedded in them, in recent months, one of which yielded seizures valued at over 360 million US dollars; and the dismantling, after over a year of joint work with the US DEA as well as French, Greek and Swiss police, of the Switzerland-based cartel of a Nigerian, Simon Amadi, whose assets in Nigeria have also been targeted.

In her remarks, the head of the AFP delegation, Ms Sandra Booth, said fighting drugs is a whole-of-society problem that requires a whole-of-society solution.

She commended the NDLEA for addressing the whole spectrum of the problem, from prevention to enforcement, and described the relationships NDLEA has built with other countries, many of which are also AFP partners, as commendable, saying the partnership would serve as “a force multiplier” in the fight against “this abhorrent trade.”

Ms Booth explained that organised crime groups are increasingly using drugs to fund other serious crimes through a “crime as a service” model, drawing young and vulnerable people into offences such as delivering and transporting drugs and even violent attacks on rivals. Beyond addiction, the crippling of families and the destabilising of communities, she said the trade was fuelling more violence, gangland wars and deaths in Australia.

“Whilst Nigeria is a transit country, we are a destination country. And unfortunately for us, people will pay a lot of money for the commodity,” she said, adding that Australia wants to be part of the solution by working to prevent the trafficking of drugs to the country and protecting its youth and vulnerable people.

“It is so absolutely necessary that we work together as a team, that we are forceful, that we are committed, that we show integrity, and we hunt as a pack. And I am very proud that we can now be part of your pack,” Ms Booth stated.