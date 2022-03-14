Drug trafficking: Abba Kyari plans to escape, flee Nigeria, NDLEA tells court

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday, prayed a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to refuse the bail application filed by the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Abba Kyari, on the ground that he is planning to escape from Nigeria to avoid facing punishment for his crimes.

In a 21-paragraph counter-affidavit, the agency argued that Kyari would “escape and had the capacity to interfere with witnesses” if granted bail by the court.

The Director, Prosecution and Legal Services of the NDLEA, Joseph Sunday, made the submission while adopting the counter-affidavit to the bail application filed by the former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force and his codefendants.

Counsel to Kyari in the eight-count charge slammed against him and his codefendants, Mahmud Magaji (SAN) had earlier, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the interest of justice, saying that the offences for which they were charged were bailable offences.

After taking arguments for and against the bail application, the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned till March 28 to rule on the application and ordered that the defendants be further remanded in the custody of the NDLEA.

Meanwhile, there was a commotion at the fifth floor of the Court complex on Monday, when Ramotu, Abba Kyari’s wife slumped.

Kyari’s wife slumped while using the staircase of the court after the trial Judge, handling the case of her husband and his codefendants on the fifth floor shifted the ruling on her husband’s bail application to March 28.

She was rushed to the processes office, on the third floor of the court by her close relatives, where she regained consciousness after about one and half hour.

Kyari was allowed to spend some time with his wife before he was led out of the court by NDLEA operatives.

The Federal Government, through the NDLEA, arraigned Abba Kyari, three police officers and two civilians on an eight-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

While Kyari and three other defendants, ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, who are Police officers pleaded not guilty to the eight counts charge, the two civilians, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne pleaded guilty to the three charges to which they were involved.

