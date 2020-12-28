Drug Revolving Fund will ensure infrastructure development in Kano ― Commissioner

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has said the Drug Revolving fund (DRF) was a program put forward by the state government to ensure additional infrastructural development and improved human resources.

This was just as he also added that the periodic review of the guidelines is part of the requirement for successful programme implementation.

He made the statement on Monday during a workshop on DRF operational guideline review and dissemination of finding on Sustainable Drugs Supply System (SDSS) activity which was organized by Kano State Ministry of Health in collaboration with FCDO UK Lafiya Programme.

According to him, the Sustainable Drug Supply System Programme was implemented by the Kano State Government to ensure the availability and accessibility of qualitative drugs at all time.

Dr Tsanyawa commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for according healthcare a priority in the state government’s programmes and activities.

Speaking on the occasion, team lead of FCDO – UK Lafiya Programme who is the Health System Strengthening Coordination, Alh. Abubakar Tijjani said Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has supported Kano State to design, establish and implement sustainable Drugs Revolving Fund (DRF) scheme under the umbrella of SDSS in Kano State. The support is through its various programmes; PATHS, HCP, PATHS 2, MNCH2, and now Lafiya Programme.

He noted that in 2020, FCDO-Lafiya programme supported the state to conduct assessments (DRF and Rapid Price Survey) which helped in understanding the status of DRF system in the state and also inform the review of the state DRF operational guidelines (State SDSS Committee, DMCSA, SHCs, PHCs, and D&E Operational Guidelines) including the design of the 2021 open tender process of the state’s Drugs Management and Consumable Supply Agency (DMCSA).

He added that the findings from the analysis will also be used in finding a way of integrating the drug supply systems of the state’s free MCH drugs, the state social health insurance agency’s drugs supply system, the DRF scheme as well as the Basic Health Care Provision Funds programme.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… | Drug Revolving Fund | Drug Revolving Fund | Drug Revolving Fund