In response to community complaints about drug-related activities, the Kano State chapter of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has conducted a raid on Bubles, a club in Kano suspected to have been turned into a drug joint.

During the operation, 55 males and 30 females were apprehended by the agency.

According to a statement signed by the acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NDLEA command, ASN Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the raid was carried out following surveillance conducted by intelligent officers deployed by Commander CN Abubakar Idris Ahmad.

The surveillance revealed troubling findings, prompting the deployment of a crack team, the Joint Task Force (JTF), to raid the club.

During the operation, the courageous officers were able to capture all 85 suspects. Some individuals attempted to evade arrest by jumping over the fence, while others sought refuge inside freezers. However, the JTF successfully apprehended all of them.

SN Maigatari emphasized that the arrest of these suspects marks a significant victory for the NDLEA in its ongoing battle against drug-related activities in Kano State.

The agency has been diligently working to combat drug trafficking and abuse, which pose a serious problem not only in the state but also across the country.

“It is important to note that drug abuse and trafficking have serious negative consequences, not only on the individuals involved but also on society as a whole,” SN Maigatari stated.

Currently, the arrested suspects are under investigation, with a focus on identifying the drug dealers among them who will face the full force of the law. Drug users will be referred to the appropriate unit for counselling and brief intervention.

Commander Idris warned that there will be no safe haven for drug dealers in the state, urging the public to report any drug-related activities to the agency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…