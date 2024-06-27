As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris has commended the Kebbi State Command of the NDLEA for being very proactive in its fight against the menace of drug abuse among youths and other vulnerable in the State.

Hajia Nasare Idris represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Nura Vingila expressed gratitude for the ways and manner in which the Command has stepped up its desire to rip the State of drug abuse among the general public across the State.

She promised that her husband’s administration in the State is ever ready to collaborate with NDLEA and its other sister agencies to reed the Kebbi Society of Drug Abuse and Addiction by providing the agency with all the support and necessary logistics to enhance their performance.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Muslim expressed that no Nation can be great unless its agile population is far away from drug addiction, adding that a great Nation would always think of how it will eradicate drug consumption among its population.

He called on Teachers in basic Secondary education to be at the vanguard of impacting the dangers inherent in the abuse and trafficking of narcotics and other related drugs phenomenon.

The Chairman of the occasion also used the occasion to appreciate the Federal government for considering it necessary to allow NDLEA Officers to carry arms, which according to him is through which they can confront drug barons and their sponsors, noting that people involved in this trade are as dangerous as one can imagine.

In his address, the State Commandant of the Agency, Usman Suleiman stated that the use of illicit drugs enables criminals to acquire the boldness and recklessness they need for their operations.

“If Nigeria therefore wants to stem down the rate of criminality and other social vices bedeviling the society, then tackling drug trafficking and abuse becomes impartial.”

“The NDELA in this regards and under the leadership of its Chairman, General Buna Marwa (rtd) has put the drug barons on the run by taken the war to their door step.”

He explained that the Kebbi State Command has equally recorded a huge success, apart from destroying most of the drug joints within the Birnin-Kebbi metropolis and its environs, many drug dealers who bring their different kinds of drugs from our neighboring states and Countries have been arrested.

He explained further that sharing a border with one of the countries that has been designated as a drug hub in West Africa makes Kebbi State highly vulnerable, pointing out that most of the drug activities in the State can be attributed to this factor.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE