Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that the state government is exploring avenues to prevent drug traffickers from exploring legal means to secure back seized items under the custody of some state agencies.

He made this assertion on Monday while responding to some troubling developments where some drug dealers secured court orders for the release of seized drugs by government agencies.

He then reiterated his administration’s commitment to combating drug smuggling and abuse, affirming government readiness to assist agencies dedicated to fighting the drug menace.

He disclosed that he has instructed the state attorney general to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent drug traffickers from exploiting legal loopholes in the future.

Gov. Yusuf, however, stressed the need for collaboration between the judiciary and the government to save the state from the dangers posed by drug traffickers.

However, during his visit to the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), the governor was briefed on the situation and was taken aback by the actions of the drug traffickers.

He commended Karata for their diligence in apprehending illicit drugs and urged the agency to take the necessary actions to eliminate the confiscated substances.

