Drug abuse, idleness behind insecurity in Oyo ― Stakeholders

Various stakeholders have identified drug abuse, joblessness and idleness as factors influencing crime and criminality in the Oyo State.

These came to the fore at a security meeting called by the Chairman of Ibadan Northwest Local Government, Mr AbdulRahmon Olarenwaju.

The stakeholders present at the meeting were various vigilante groups, representatives from Operation burst, Nigerian Police Force Oyo State Command, Community Heads, Religious leaders among many others

To fight brigandage, criminality in the state, the stakeholders also identified the need for effective collaboration between non-state actors and state actors for peace to reign across communities.

Furthermore, various speakers at the meeting harped on the need for both the state and local government councils to strengthen community policing for residents of the state to sleep with their two eyes closed.

In addition, they identified as crucial the role of parents in bringing up their children and wards in a manner acceptable to society.

In his opening remarks, the council boss expressed deep concern over the issue of insecurity, especially how some actors and interests across the state were making the state unsafe for residents.

Speaking at the event, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni assured that the state government will not relent in efforts to promote peace in Oyo State.

He, especially, said measures were being geared towards improving community policing in the state.

Also speaking, Director-General, Operation Burst, Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (rtd.) promised to work with non-state actors to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

He equally urged members of the various non-state security outfits to vigorously work towards arresting suspected criminals in their domain rather than killing them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Drug abuse, idleness behind insecurity in Oyo

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Drug abuse, idleness behind insecurity in Oyo