Drug abuse: Delta govt warns against drug-laced cakes, drinks

Delta State Government has intensified its campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug consumption, taking its Drug-Free Delta Campaign to the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, on Wednesday, with a warning to students to shun illicit substances, resist negative peer pressure, and safeguard their health and future aspirations.

The campaign, organised in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is part of the Oborevwori administration’s sustained efforts to tackle drug abuse through preventive education, public enlightenment, and direct engagement with young people in tertiary institutions and communities.

Addressing the students, the Director-General of the State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Dr Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said Governor of Delta, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, was deeply concerned about the lives and well-being of young people and remained committed to protecting them from the dangers of substance abuse.

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He said the governor understood that drug abuse could destroy promising lives, undermine academic achievements, and frustrate the aspirations of young people. “I am here to deliver the governor’s message to you.

He wants you to have a bright future, and he understands that drug abuse can stand in the way of achieving your dreams. That is why we have brought experts from the NDLEA to educate you on the dangers and consequences of substance abuse,” he stated.

Oghenesivbe explained that the state government’s approach went beyond law enforcement to include preventive education, awareness creation, and strategic collaboration with relevant agencies. He said the partnership with the NDLEA was designed to equip students with the knowledge to make informed choices and avoid practices capable of jeopardising their health and future.

Speaking on behalf of the NDLEA, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Mr Ojobo Augustine educated the students on the meaning, categories, and effects of drugs, distinguishing between substances with legitimate medical applications and illicit drugs whose misuse could cause serious physical, psychological, and behavioural complications.

He warned that substance abuse could impair brain function and judgement, trigger hallucinations, encourage addiction, and undermine academic performance. Of particular concern, he cautioned students against unknowingly consuming illicit substances concealed in seemingly harmless food and beverages, including cakes and drinks served at social gatherings.

Ojobo advised the students to be vigilant about what they consumed, avoid suspicious food and drinks, and resist individuals who might introduce them to illicit substances under the guise of friendship or social enjoyment.

In a practical demonstration, he displayed drug-testing kits, explaining that they could detect several categories of drugs through urine samples within minutes. He commended the Delta State Government for making the kits available to support drug screening and strengthen preventive measures in the drive towards a drug-free society.

He further warned that drug abuse could derail students’ educational and professional ambitions, noting that some young people had suffered academic setbacks after experimenting with illicit substances. With many students preparing to graduate and enter the labour market, he urged them not to exchange their future opportunities for temporary pleasure, adding that drug screening had become an important component of the recruitment processes of several organisations.

The NDLEA official also encouraged students to speak out against drug abuse, seek professional assistance where necessary, and support friends struggling with substance dependency by encouraging them to access appropriate help.

The sensitisation featured an interactive question-and-answer session during which students sought clarification on drug abuse, prevention, identification of suspicious substances, and their consequences. Participants were encouraged to become ambassadors of the Drug-Free Delta Campaign by sharing the knowledge acquired with their peers, families, and communities.

The engagement ended with an anti-drug chant and the introduction of the NDLEA toll-free line, 080010203040, for reporting suspicious activities involving the use, sale, or transportation of illicit drugs.

The Drug-Free Delta Campaign reflects the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to safeguarding the health, safety, and future of Delta youths through sustained collaboration with the NDLEA, educational institutions, and other stakeholders. It also reinforces the importance of collective action involving government, parents, schools, communities, and young people in building a society free from the devastating effects of substance abuse.