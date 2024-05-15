Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, has harped on the need for collaborative efforts towards tackling drug abuse in the society.

Ohwovoriole stated this in Asaba when the state Commander of Narcotics in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abubakar Wada paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that the best way to address drug abuse is by arresting, rehabilitating and counselling.

He added that the state Ministry of Justice is a law enforcement ministry despite not being an agency of law enforcement like the NDLEA.

Ohwovoriole further stated that the ministry has a department of people’s rights that adopts mediation in the resolution of issues involving marital matters

The Attorney-General stated that when a person begins to exhibit negative personality changes different from what the person is normally known for, it is important for care to be taken in getting to the root cause of such changes which might be due to drug abuse.

He said that drug abuse scourge is on the rise and there is the need to nip it in the bud.

He stated that when the issue is addressed, there will be peace in the society, adding that peace and security from part of the fulcrums of Governor Sherif Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

While frowning at the rate at which people engage in drug trafficking and selling of poisonous and harmful items, Ohwovoriole informed the state Commander of Narcotics that there was a need for collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the NDLEA.

Earlier, Wada told Ohwovoriole that the agency had embarked on regular patrols of Asaba, Okpanam particularly Hausa market area with a view to fighting drug abuse among youths in the areas.

He said that four suspects were recently arrested in connection with drug offences.

Wada said of the four arrested suspects, three were foreigners while one was a Nigerian and disclosed that the suspects had been charged to the Federal High Court, Asaba.

Wada further said that the agency is in need of logistics such as vehicles from the state government to be able to constantly patrol the area, emphasising that their presence will deter youths from taking to illicit drug usage.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a plaque to Ohwovoriole.

ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Let church members attend Redeemer’s schools for free, Lege urges Adeboye