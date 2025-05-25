Drug abuse among Nigerian youths, alarming —Small Doctor

Worried by the alarming rate of drug abuse among young Nigerians, street-pop sensation Small Doctor has raised a heartfelt alarm about the deepening crisis, calling for a nationwide awakening and the urgent need for structured intervention.

In a statement shared via his social media, the singer — born recounted his experience during a recent stroll through several hoods in Lagos, where he witnessed a harrowing scene of drug addiction among youths, including people he once shared childhood memories with.

“I strolled through hoods on Sunday and what I saw was heartbreaking. The rate young chaps use drugs nowadays is alarming,” he wrote. “Most heartbreaking was when I arrived my hood — I saw some promising guys we grew up together sleeping while standing, some were even making some crazy postures while sleeping. So sad.”

Small Doctor also referenced a past conversation with Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, who had advised him six years ago to consider investing in a drug rehabilitation center, describing it as “the new oil” .

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NNPC shuts down Port Harcourt refinery

He further expressed nostalgia and admiration for social media personality, identified only as “David,” who regularly speaks out against drug abuse, calling for his return to the spotlight.

“There is one bros that sings against drug abuse on socials — been a minute I came across his content. I think we need him more this moment.”