The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has commended the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) for leveraging technology to make the process of registration of vehicles and motor licenses seamless and stress-free as residents can now access these services from anywhere and at any time via their electronic devices.

While addition, this innovation which is a part of the Administration’s overall ease of doing business strategy will not only save countless man-hours but also tremendously improve the overall motoring experience for drivers in the Federal Capital Territory.

He gave this commendation at the public unveiling of the Online Registration platform of the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade at the event hinted that as one of the fastest growing cities in the world, it is inevitable that Abuja will be impacted by some of the unwanted outcomes of this rapid growth. These include an exponential population increase and its attendant effects which include an increase in vehicular traffic.

According to him: “Leveraging technology in this manner is therefore unavoidable to improve efficiency within the system and we intend to deploy similar measures for other service-providing sectors of the FCT Administration as well.

“Permit me to seize the opportunity provided by this morning’s event to talk about the need for residents to comply with all rules regulating road usage in the FCT. The FCT holds an unenviable position as one of the sub-

nationals with a disproportionately high number of road accidents in the country.

“It is quite disheartening to see drivers (in total disregard for road rules and regulations) drive right through red lights as if the lights were either non-existent or that the rules do not in any way apply to them.

“Even worse is the nonchalance of some drivers who have formed the unhealthy habit of driving against the traffic often

with very unpleasant consequences.” He stated.

He further charges the DRTS and other security agencies involved with traffic management to redouble their efforts in curbing the activities of these violators of traffic rules and regulations.

He added: “Left unchecked, the activities of these people can roll back all the gains made by the various traffic regulatory agencies over the years.

“It is also imperative that all residents join in this crusade to ensure safety on our roads by ensuring drivers obey traffic rules at all times. A recalcitrant driver endangers not only his or her life but also those of the passengers and other road users

as well".





Similarly, the FCTA Secretary for Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Adamu Candido admonished residents to imbibe the mantra of saying something when we see or experience something untold on our roads.

Saying: “On our part, the FCT Administration will continue to place road safety and proper traffic management services on the front burner of its development agenda and I call for the cooperation of all road users in the FCT to make our roads as safe as they can be.

“It is on this note that I therefore formally unveil the FCT DRTS Online Registration platform on its Service Portal at www.selfservice.drts.gov.ng and urge all road users in the FCT to avail themselves of its service”, he said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Director of, the Directorate Of Road Traffic Services, Dr Bello Abdul-lateef said Motor vehicle registration in the territory has been saddled with various levels of challenges largely due to manual procedures and characterized by the unwholesome activities of touts and unnecessary administrative procedural traffics.

He said: “The myriads of these challenges with all the attendant systemic distractions on the general output of staff and the image of the DRTS can best be imagined.”

