Drop in oil theft: PINL hails impact of surveillance in Niger Delta

The Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has said that the activities of pipeline surveillance contractors have improved efforts by the Federal Government to restore and curb depredation of the environment in the Niger Delta region.

Akpos Mezeh, the Consultant on Community Relations of the company, stated this over the weekend during a stakeholders meeting held for oil communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Mezeh, who noted that the collective efforts of the stakeholders are paying off with the near-zero vandalism of pipelines in the area.

According to him, this has led to increased oil production, resulting in significant revenue for the Federal Government.

“Collectively, we have been able to achieve near-zero vandalism on the pipeline that we have been mandated to secure. The implication is that we are experiencing uninterrupted time on the TNP. Crude oil production from the Diebu Creek, Gbarain, and Nun River fields has been flowing uninterrupted to Kolo Creek, where it is channelled to the Bonney Terminal.

“Secondly, we used to experience Soot, but the situation has changed for the better. That goes to show that our environment is now enjoying some level of restoration.

“We have experienced an increase in crude oil production, and the implication is that we are making more revenue available for the Federal Government, and this would go a long way to restore confidence of investors in our economy.’’

Mezeh, however, listed some challenges, including some stakeholders’ connivance with pipeline vandals, stressing that vital information is needed to ensure those responsible are arrested to achieve a zero incidence of pipeline vandalism.

Communities along the TNP in Bayelsa state have called on the Federal Government to address socio-economic conditions driving illegal oil bunkering and pipeline sabotage in the state.

According to them, the Federal Government, in addition to security measures, should roll out comprehensive policies to address the root causes.

The President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta

(MOSEIND), Timi Ogoriba, who spoke on behalf of the people during the meeting, stated that long-term security can only be achieved through a balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development strategy.

The communities, while commending PINL for its professionalism and community-focused approach to pipeline monitoring and asset protection, reaffirm their commitment to fostering, peace, economic inclusion, and strategic collaboration with the NNPLC and PINL to ensure sustained security and socio-economic progress along the Niger Delta.

They commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources( Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the newly constituted NNPCL board led by Mr Bayo Ojulari, the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, and dedicated security agencies for transformative leadership and enhanced protection of national energy assets.

