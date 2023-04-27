OVER 15 industry leaders with 250 delegates and 1000 visitors will be gathering at the coming 2023 Dronetecx conference to chart way for the development of the drone services in the country’s airspace.

The programmes which comes up between May 10 and 12, 2023, has been structured into four sessions: Open speaker’s sessions, End user’s workshop, Youth seminar, Paper competition and Drone for humanitarian award, as well as an exposition of drone related products and services.

Speaking to Tribune Aviation, chairman organising committee for the annual programme, Mr Fortune Idu said industry players will be gathering on the two days at the NIGAV Centre Lagos for the renowned Drone Technology Development Conference and Expo.

According to Idu, one of the greatest impact and undoubtedly a redefining milestone in the future of Nigeria aviation which he said must be credited to the Minister of Aviation, Senator HadiSirika is the push for the review and amendment of Nigeria Civil Aviation act and by extension the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation Part 21 which provides the regulatory guidance for RPAS operations and development in Nigeria.

The milestone achievement, Idu said unveils the next generation in aviation and the potentials of civil Unmanned Aircraft (UAS) and commercial drone activitie0s.

Idu says the proposed Nig. CARs Part 21 Regulations provides for the implementation of a comprehensive monitoring framework for full regulation of RPAS in Nigeria, as well as to prepare the industry for a better future.

His words: “The multisector conference is aimed at promoting the understanding of the relevance of the new act and share information that will promote safe and secured operations in the face of commercialization of UAVs.

“At the forthcoming Dronetecx 2023, panellists will discuss how to create a healthy business environment for safe and secured UAS development as UAV and autonomous vehicle commerce is now set to experience exponential growth now that the door is open.”

DRONTECX is Nigeria’s foremost Drone Conference and Exhibition aimed at promoting Drone, UAV and autonomous technology development in Africa.

The 2023 DRONETECX will afford the platform the chance to explore all opportunities within this emerging sector and create a meeting point for operators, dealers, manufacturers and buyers.

The event, which is supported and endorsed by Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Unmanned Systems & Robotics Association (NUSA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, is the Nigeria foremost UAV development promotion and marketing platform for Africa region.





Attendance is expected to cover agencies and players in the aviation industry and the emerging players in the unmanned aircraft sector.