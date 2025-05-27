Drone attacks: Putin ‘playing games’ with US peace talks — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President, Vladimir Putin of “playing games” with US-led peace talks, as large-scale drone attacks continued across both Ukraine and Russia.

“Russian strikes are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night,” Zelenskyy wrote Monday evening on Telegram.

The recent attacks involved more than 900 drones and missiles over consecutive days.

“There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice — the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives,” he added.

Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions, saying, “New and strong sanctions against Russia — from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace — will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect.

“Putin must start respecting those he talks to. For now, he is simply playing games with diplomacy and diplomats. That must change.”

The Ukrainian president framed Putin as the main obstacle to peace amid a tense relationship with the Trump administration.

Despite months of US-led peace talks, no ceasefire or peace agreement framework has been reached.

Trump has shown frustration, recently calling Putin “absolutely crazy.”

He also rebuked Zelenskyy for causing “problems” with his public statements.

Kyiv is pushing for a 30-day ceasefire to allow peace talks, but Russia has so far refused.

Putin told Trump last week that Moscow is preparing a memorandum outlining its negotiating position.

However, Kyiv and European partners accuse Russia of deliberately delaying progress.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova told reporters Tuesday that the memorandum is still being developed.

“We expect that the Ukrainian side is doing the same work and will send us its developments simultaneously with the receipt of the Russian document,” she said.

Zelenskyy expressed doubt about Russia’s intentions, writing, “They’ve already spent over a week on this. They talk a lot about diplomacy.

“But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives.”

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked Trump to impose stronger sanctions on Moscow.

They want to pressure Russia to drop its goals — including annexing parts of Ukraine, demilitarizing the country, and blocking NATO membership.

Despite Trump’s past threats to introduce new sanctions, the US has yet to act on these requests.

Drone attacks continued Monday night into Tuesday morning. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 43 of 60 Russian drones.

Confirmed impacts and debris were reported in several locations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted 99 Ukrainian drones over seven regions.

