Drone attack halts gas production, triggers blackout in Iraq’s Kurdistan

A drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq has halted production, triggering widespread power outages across the Kurdistan region.

The gas facility supplies fuel used to generate most of the region’s electricity, making the disruption particularly significant for residents and businesses.

Al Jazeera reports that the attack has affected electricity supplies across the region, with its correspondent Peter Smith reporting from Baghdad.

The strike, which occurred on Sunday night, caused a fire at the facility and disrupted gas supplies to power plants in Erbil, Sulaimaniyah, Bazian, Chamchamal and Duhok.

Kurdish regional electricity spokesperson Omid Ahmed said the attack knocked between 2,500 and 2,800 megawatts of electricity generation off the grid, leaving more than 70 per cent of the region without power.

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Authorities said electricity would be prioritised for essential facilities, including hospitals and water treatment plants, using hydroelectric stations and alternative fuel sources.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said initial assessments indicated that there were no casualties. He also ordered a joint investigative committee to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Responsibility for the strike remains unclear, while authorities have yet to establish whether it is connected to the wider conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. ￼