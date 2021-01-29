Driving Company Growth and Sustainability: The Best Uses for a Corporate Video

Are you an SME (Small Medium Enterprise) business owner? Or are you perhaps bootstrapping a startup for the first time? If so, have you considered using a corporate video to drive organizational growth and sustainability?

These questions are valid and deserve a considered answer. Thus, by way of addressing the issues raised, let’s analyze the following points.

What is a corporate video?

Wikipedia.com notes that a corporate video “refers to any type of non-advertisement-based video content created for and commissioned by a business, company, corporation, or organization.” Additionally, the “corporate video content is targeted towards thecompany’s core selling demographics or internal employees.”Some examples of corporate videos include staff training videos, corporate overview videos, internal safety videos, and shareholder videos.Statistics quoted by companies such as Hubspot.com show that 71% of people watch more video than they did one year ago. This number includes all video types, including marketing videos, demo videos, brand videos, event videos, and expert videos. Each video type has a unique role to play in the company lifecycle, irrespective of its size or niche (sector).

Lastly, because video has become an integral part of a company’s communications strategy, the communication manager will often request creating a corporate video alongside a press release announcement, newsletter, and other communications designed to improve the message reach and effectiveness.

The Types of corporate videos and their uses

As highlighted in this article’s topic, according to the video experts at Spiel, “a corporate video’s fundamental purpose is to drive company growth and sustainability.” Video in its entirety is now the new marketing standard. The following statistics demonstrate the merits of adding video marketing, including corporate videos, to the company’s marketing and communication strategies.

73% of B2B marketers state that video positively impacts their ROI. (Tubular Insights)

A website is 53 times more likely to reach the top of the Google SERP (Search Engine Results Page) if it includes video. (Insivia)

25% of all companies across the globe publish videos every week. (Buffer)

Social media posts with video have 48% more views. (The Marketing Helpline)

There are different types of corporate videos, each with its own fundamental purpose and function. Consequently, let’s look at several of these corporate video types and what they are used for.

A company profile

This video is typically short and to the point. It aims to describe your company profile, mission, ethos, goal, and purpose, introducing your company to potential investors and stakeholders.

Industrial

An industrial, corporate video is aimed at audiences within a specific industry. An excellent example of this video type is a B2B video describing how a particular CNC woodworking machine works, directed at companies and individuals who work in woodworking factories, manufacturing items such as kitchen cupboards and other built-in cupboards.

Corporate social responsibility

Investopedia.com defines corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a “self-regulating business model that helps a company be socially accountable—to itself, its stakeholders, and the public.” This is a broad concept that can take many forms depending on the company and industry. However, companies that prioritize CSR programs, philanthropy, and volunteer efforts help society and boost their brand’s profile in the marketplace.

This video showcases the company’s social responsibility programs. In other words, by creating this video type, you are showing your stakeholders, staff, customers, and investors how you are involved in community upliftment programs.

Behind-the-scenes documentary

This video type’s primary purpose is to expand your company’s business process transparency or indirectly market your products or services by highlighting a specific aspect of the product or service. A behind-the-scenes documentary video is also a great tool to engage with stakeholders by showcasing the company’s history or part thereof. Lastly, these videos usually feature product managers, founders, or long-term employees.

Document corporate events

Documenting corporate events, including employee team building, seminars, stakeholder events, and company participation at shows or conferences, is an excellent way of creating a record of the company’s progress and can be added to company archives. Secondly, recording the event allows employees who missed the event the option of catching up on what they missed. Thirdly, it is also a useful way to connect with prospective employees and clients.

Testimonials

Testimonial videos are a useful tool to connect with prospective clients. They are designed to provide an honest review of what is typically seen as a more reliable mechanism than a promotional video. Before creating a testimonial video, it is essential to determine what pain points or issues a potential client is likely to raise and address these issues in the testimonial video.

Training videos

Creating training videos to address employee personal and professional development requirements is an excellent way to allow staff the option of viewing the videos when they have a gap. While educational seminars have merit, there are equal benefits to creating training videos that employees can view in between completing work tasks. Different people learn at different speeds and via other mechanisms; therefore, utilizing the video construct is an excellent way to provide the necessary training and enhance productivity.

How-to videos

Publishing how-to videos explaining how the product operates is a useful tool designed to drive customer engagement and company growth and sustainability. An excellent example of this is the video that is shown in a passenger airplane just before takeoff. Before the advent of video technology, the cabin crew used to stand at various intervals along the aircraft’s length to demonstrate how to fasten seat belts, put on the life jackets, and place the oxygen masks over the face should the oxygen levels drop in the cabin.

Talent recruitment videos

These videos are designed to showcase the company’s culture, ethos, and work environment to recruit skilled workers and talent. This video type aims to reflect the company’s personality to attract like-minded individuals. Because most employees work in a team-based environment, it is essential to attract prospective hires that are a good fit for their existing culture and environment.

