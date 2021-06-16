Driver, two policemen feared dead as hoodlums kidnap expatriate in Edo

Suspected kidnappers struck, on Tuesday, in Edo State, killing a driver working with Hartland construction company and two policemen at Ahor on the Benin bye-pass.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu, who confirmed the incident however insisted that the two policemen survived the attack.

The driver who was simply identified as Buhari hails from Jattu, Etsako West local government and was said to have been buried yesterday night according to Islamic rite.

The two policemen were reportedly shot by the gunmen at the small town, near the Benin-Auchi expressway, a few kilometres from Benin.

The driver and the two ill-fated policemen were said to be heading towards the Auchi side of the road from the Benin Airport after picking the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle.

A source disclosed that the driver and the policemen were said to have died on the spot while the expatriate was whisked into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also gathered that the expatriate who has been on leave only came back to the country on Tuesday to resume work.

“It happened yesterday, the driver conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen were shot at. The driver died but the officers held on to their riffles and they survived.

“The only thing is that the white man was taken away.”

