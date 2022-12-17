Dreams Models celebrates new models at 14th season awards

Destiny Mankwe and Phina Martins have been announced winners of the 14th editions of Dreams Models and many contestants qualified as super models.

It was glamour and Razmattaz as king model, the brain behind the Dreams Models Agency, popularly known as King Model Daniel, staged a topnotch event.

Popular Beach, Okun Ajah, in Lekki Phase 2, was filled to its capacity to experience the best of modelling industry like never before. The event was also graced by top politician, investors, and captains of industry.

Speaking at the event, King Model said: “I thank God Almighty for making the 14th edition of the event a success. This initiative is an eye opener and inspiring to be capture by companies for modeling contracts.”

One of the highpoints was the display of the contestants that blew the mind of the audience. King Model also advised the contestants to take the modelling business serious as promised to support the winner to any level in life.

King Model rewarded 14 contestants both men and female as they were all crowned with amazing Sashe that can sale them all over the world.

Destiny Mankwe went home with the crown as the King of Dreams Models International, he had exceptional performance that left the judges mind blowing, while Phina Martins, clinched the Queen of Dreams Models International, both had highest votes.