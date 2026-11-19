President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian youths, particularly young women, to draw lessons from the life experiences of Dr. Ayima Lott-Jonathan as documented in her memoir, “Gold Dust: Treasures of Quiet Years”.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the public presentation of the book, Tinubu, who spoke through the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, said the memoir offered valuable lessons on courage, patience, perseverance and purposeful living.

He described the book as more than a record of personal experiences, saying it provided an opportunity to preserve memories, share lessons and pass valuable insights from one generation to another.

The President stated that the memoir opened a window into the author’s journey, reflecting on faith, family, motherhood, perseverance, challenges, and the pursuit of purpose.

“Her story reminds us that courage, patience and service give meaning to life. We have heard how she did not pretend to have had a perfect life. She shared moments that were difficult for her and offered lessons that others can learn from,” he said.

The President urged young Nigerians to reflect on the experiences documented in the book, adding: “I hope this book will inspire young people, particularly women, to remain committed to their aspirations and understand that their experiences can become a source of inspiration and empowerment for others.”

He also emphasised the importance of preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and strengthening the contribution of the creative industry to national development.

Also at the event, the former Vice President, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, who chaired the occasion, described the memoir as a story of resilience, determination, courage, sacrifice and strength of character.

Represented by Ahmed Modibbo, Sambo said: “Gold Dust is more than a personal account of life’s experiences. It is a story of resilience, determination, courage, sacrifice, achievements and the strength of character required to navigate life’s challenges.”

He noted that Nigerian society needed more stories celebrating positive role models, particularly women whose contributions to family, professional life, community development and national progress deserved greater recognition.

“The experiences documented in this memoir remind us that women have always played indispensable roles in shaping our society and nation,” he said.

Sambo further described the title as symbolic, arguing that the true worth of a person’s life was determined not merely by material accomplishments or public recognition but by character, lives touched, challenges overcome and the legacy left behind.

He urged young Nigerians, especially women, to understand that success required discipline, courage, patience, faith and an unwavering commitment to their aspirations.

In her remarks, Lott-Jonathan, a spouse of former President Goodluck Jonathan, said she deliberately chose Aduvie International School, Abuja, which she founded in 2008, as the venue for the presentation because the institution represented where much of her life’s work had been accomplished.

“Many of you are meeting me today as a birthday celebrant and an author. But this hall, this campus and the children whose voices you will hear later this morning represent where most of my life’s work has been done. It feels right that the story of that life should be launched here, at home,” she said.

Explaining the title, she said her 50 years had been shaped by different experiences, sacrifices, opportunities and painful moments.

“That is how I have come to see my fifty years. They have not been one dramatic event. They have been grains: a lesson from my father, a sacrifice from my mother, a word of encouragement from a teacher, a door opened by a stranger, an introduction by an uncle, and a loss that taught me what really matters,” she said.

The 12-chapter memoir chronicles her childhood in Famgbe, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, her four-year wait for university admission, legal education and professional career, as well as her eventual transition into educational leadership.

She recounted how a conversation with her daughter’s teacher inspired the establishment of Aduvie International School, which started in 2008 in a five-bedroom bungalow in Wuse, Abuja, with four staff members and two pupils. The school has since grown to serve more than 1,000 children at its Jahi campus.

The author also reflected on personal challenges, including the loss of two younger brothers, Ekiye and Boinime, and her experiences of waiting and delayed fulfilment.

“I have not hidden the hard chapters. I have learned that they are often where the gold is,” she said.

Lott-Jonathan, who dedicated the memoir to her husband, described service as the guiding philosophy behind her life’s work, citing the Latin expression, “Non nobis, sed aliis” (Not for ourselves, but for others).

She said: “I believe that the true measure of what we build is not merely what we achieve for ourselves, but what we leave behind for others to inherit, enjoy and build upon.“