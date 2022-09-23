Drama overload as Africa Magic’s original series, ‘Covenant’ and ‘Itura’, premiere in October

Epic drama meets high society intrigue on Africa Magic as it premieres two new telenovelas, ‘Itura’ and ‘Covenant’, on October 3, exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase. ‘Covenant’ tells the story of three seeming strangers on a perilous journey that will change them in ways they cannot imagine.

Their journey takes us through their lives as they discover truths that unite them, rock their worlds and ultimately lead them to take vows and make the greatest sacrifice possible through a covenant. Their stories reveal lives fraught with fatal desires for survival, rage and ambition.

This political telenovela starring Antar Laniyan, Clarion Chukwura, Funsho Adeolu, Shaffy Bello, Ini Dima Okojie, Nonso Bassey, Linda Ejiofor, and more will air every weeknight from Monday, October 3 on AM Showcase.

On the other hand, ‘Itura’ is an epic drama series about the nascent kingdom of Ibaokuta and its struggle for peace. The beloved king, Jagungbade, desires an empire based on equality, love, justice, prosperity and peace. He is beleaguered by the many different interests which change the course of events in his life and the lives of his people. The decisions lead viewers on a journey of forbidden love and ambition that ultimately alter the future of Ibaokuta forever.

‘Itura’ will air every weeknight from Monday, October 3 on AM Showcase. It stars some of the finest talents in Nollywood, like Yemi Solade, and new faces like Laide Adeyiga, Korede Ajayi, Tobi Awosika, Shammah Agah, and Austin Onuoha.

These two original drama series present fresh storylines, thought-provoking plots, culture-celebrating sets, and a mix of established and upcoming Nollywood names that immerse viewers in another top-notch Africa Magic production.

Executive head of content and West Africa channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to be premiering these brand new series on Africa Magic Showcase. They once again cement our position as Africa’s most loved storyteller. Despite having completely different plots, ‘Itura’ and ‘Covenant’ explore modern-day themes that viewers will connect to at different levels. Each plot, twist, or conversation will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, excited to return every weeknight to catch another episode. Viewers will find that they connect with different characters on these series as they discuss real-life situations most people can relate to.”





The Producers, Femi Odugbemi for ‘Covenant’ and ‘James Omokwe’ for Itura, have set themselves tasks to ensure viewers come to expect captivating stories each episode that will keep them engaged through all 260 episodes of both shows and glued to their screens.

Speaking about the reason viewers should look forward to watching Covenant, Odugbemi says, “Covenant is a series that cannot be boxed into one genre. It has components of a political drama, foraying into the depts of politics and the price power-lovers must pay to hold it. But, it also has elements of a romantic drama and a crime flick, making it incredibly unique and exciting because viewers will find it hard to decipher each character’s next step.”

For Itura, James Omokwe says, “Itura is a unique take on what a typical Nigerian telenovela looks like. For one, it’s an epic story set in a fictional land – a village we built from scratch just for this series. Fans will find it refreshing to watch a series set in the old Yoruba kingdom, but with modern themes.”