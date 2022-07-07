Drama as woman runs mad in Lagos filling station

Metro
By Segun Kasali - Lagos 

There was drama at a filling station located in the Falomo area of Lagos State when a woman suddenly went mad.

In a viral video shared on social media, a naked woman was seen with the nozzle of a petrol pump, spraying fuel around the area and endangering the lives of motorists who had queued for fuel.

She was quickly overpowered by bystanders and carried away from the filling station area.

It was not clear if the woman was a fuel attendant, a motorist or a passerby who made her way into the filling station.

 

