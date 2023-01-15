Drama as Toyin, female fan betray emotions at Ijakumo’s meet and greet session

Emotions ran high days back when actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham and a female fan who had long to meet her screen idol finally met, hugged and left many people emotional as they both betrayed emotions.

The scene was the meet and greet session of Abraham’s new movie, Ijakumo at the Silverbird cinemas in Ikeja area of Lagos State as the fan, who was recently followed by the producer on Instagram, burst into tears when she met Abraham.

The lady, according to findings, had been a fan of Abraham for some years and had looked forward to meeting her idol but luck smiled on her when Abraham replied to the lady’s comment on her Instagram page.

She was said to have been invited to the venue of the meeting by Abaraham on Sunday following the conversation that ensued on Instagram prior to Sunday.

As soon as she set her eyes on the Ijakumo movie producer, she couldn’t control her emotions as she hugged Abraham warmly with the actress reciprocating the same gesture.

They instantly became cynosure of all eyes at the Silverbird cinemas on Sunday as the famous thespian described the day as one of the biggest of her life.

She wrote “This is one of the biggest moments in my life as an actress.Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world”

In the comment section, the fan who was still reveling in the experience, said she has been a big fan of Toyin Abraham since she was a child.”

