Drama as suspected killer of UNIJOS student feign madness in court

There was a drama at the Plateau State High Court on Monday when one Moses Okon who allegedly killed a 300 level student of the University of Jos feigned mental illness at his first arraignment in court.

It would be recalled that Okon who was also a student of the University of Jos allegedly lured his girlfriend to a hotel in Jos, dismembered her body for ritual and bolted away and was later arrested in Benue State by the police.

The suspect who was arraigned before Justice Paul Gang suddenly put up a strange behaviour in court by refusing to alter any word and looking weird thus altering proceedings.

The defendant, Okon, was asked what language he would like to speak in court but instead was not paying attention behaving as if he was in another world entirely. But the presiding Justice entered “a not guilty” plea for him until eventually proved guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr N.E. Jesse had earlier told the court that his client refused to take a plea, saying that he must have had a “powerful spiritual visitation” that made him not talk.

Okon behaved strangely and turned his back at the presiding Justice and the court clerk who was trying to read the charges. He turned his back at the court refusing to utter a single word just as he did when the Commissioner of Police brought him for an official parade at the Police Headquarters on January 12, 2022, after he was arrested in Benue when he took to his heels after committing the capital offence.

The defendant was just dramatizing in court, at times he would want to come down from the defendant’s dock but would be prevented by the warders. He appeared very haggard, unkempt, rough, tattered and lean.

But the prosecution counsel, Muleng Alex, told the court that the defendant was only pretending to be insane as the medical report shows that the defendant was “sound and nothing was wrong with him.”

Counsel said that all he was doing in court was a deliberate attempt to pervert justice, declaring that he (the defendant) gave his lawyer his mother’s phone number to call him which was perfectly all right.

At this juncture, the defence counsel cut in, arguing that his client has been suffering from fluctuating mental disorder and will be okay one time and appear mad the next time.

“Considering the magnitude of offence levelled against my client, I think it right to enter a plea of not guilty for him.”

The prosecution counsel continued, submitting that the issue of insanity as canvassed by her learned friend was faulty as it was not documented. “The defendant is sane. He walked perfectly to the court hall.

The defendant is sane as can be testified to by the medical report carried out by qualified medical personnel which is attached. In the light of the above, the conduct of the defendant does not fall under section 280 the Plateau State Administration of Criminal Justice.” She said she had 10 witnesses to call to testify against him.

The Judge adjourned the matter to the 3rd and 4th of March for an accelerated hearing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Drama as suspected killer Drama as suspected killer

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Drama as suspected killer Drama as suspected killer