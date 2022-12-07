Drama as Okowa’s aide, Lawuru, resigns

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

There was drama on Wednesday as a top aide of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Special Assistant (Security) Alaowei Promise Lawuru, popularly known as ‘Master Black’ tendered his resignation.

Lawuru is of the Ogbinbiri community in Egbema kingdom, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The resignation was contained in his letter addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government.

Lawuru, in the letter, which he read openly to the hearing of his supporters at his country home in Egbema Kingdom, said that his decision to resign from Okowa’s government was to further his (political) career.

“I write to resign my appointment as Special Assistant (Security) to the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“My decision is taken out of personal conviction to further my career. I thank His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for the opportunity given me to serve our dear state as special assistant (security).

“This opportunity, in no doubt, widen my horizon in the affairs of government.

“I also thank my political associates and friends for their support while on this special assignment,” he read.

The former aide has, however, given some words of hope to his supporters in Delta and beyond not to see his resignation from Okowa’s administration as a resignation from politics.

According to him, he is now prepared to play politics of conscience with the fear of God.

Some of Lawuru’s supporters, who spoke at the gathering in Egbema kingdom, thanked him for taking care of them throughout while he was an aide.

It will be recalled that the Okowa led-administration in the state had, in recent weeks, received similar letters of resignation from some of the governor’s aides.

